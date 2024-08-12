Tourism Resurgence: Key Consultations Held in Southern Grenadines

Tourism Stakeholders in Focus as Government Aims to Rebuild Industry

The Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, in collaboration with the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority, held a series of critical consultations on Union, Mayreau, and Canouan islands on August 8, 2024. The primary objective of these meetings was to engage with tourism stakeholders in the Southern Grenadines and develop a comprehensive strategy for rebuilding the tourism product in the wake of Hurricane Beryl.

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Carlos James, led the government team in discussions with hoteliers, tour operators, restaurant owners, and other tourism-related businesses. The consultations provided a platform for stakeholders to share their experiences, challenges, and ideas for revitalizing the tourism sector.

“Our goal is to empower tourism businesses in the Southern Grenadines to recover and thrive,” Minister James stated.”These consultations are essential in understanding the specific needs of each island and developing targeted support measures.”

The upcoming tourist season, which commences in October, is a critical period for the recovery of the tourism industry. James said the government is committed to providing the necessary assistance to ensure that businesses are well-prepared to welcome visitors, key areas of focus include facilitating access to funding, streamlining approval processes, and enhancing marketing and promotional efforts.

James indicated that in addition to rebuilding the tourism product, the government recognizes the significant financial impact of Hurricane Beryl on tourism businesses, consequently, a stipend program will be implemented to provide temporary relief to affected stakeholders. Details of the stipend program, including eligibility criteria and disbursement procedures, will be announced.

“We understand the hardships faced by our tourism partners,” Minister James emphasized. “The stipend program is a tangible demonstration of government’s support during this challenging period.”

The Ministry of Tourism remains steadfast in its commitment to working closely with the tourism industry to rebuild a stronger, more resilient sector. By fostering collaboration and providing targeted support, the government aims to position the Southern Grenadines as a premier tourist destination.