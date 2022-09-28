Seychelles Tourism and partners attend Paris Trade Fair

IFTM is France’s leading international trade fair dedicated to tourism. The trade fair took place at the Porte de Versailles in the French capital Paris, from September 20-22. Leading the Seychelles delegation was the Principal Secretary for Tourism, Mrs. Sherin Francis, accompanied by the Director General Marketing for Tourism, Bernadette Willemin, Tourism Seychelles’ Senior Marketing Executive for France & Benelux, Ms Jennifer Dupuy and Marketing Executive Christina Cecile.

The local travel trade was represented by Mr. Guillaume Albert, Ms. Melissa Quatre and Mrs. Dorothèe Delavallade from Creole Travel Services; Mr. Leonard Alvis, Ms. Lucy Jean Louis, and Mr. Olivier Larue from Mason’s Travel; Mrs. Stéphanie Mekdachi from 7° South; and Mrs. Devi Pentamah from Hilton Seychelles and Mango House Seychelles Hotels.

Tourism Seychelles’ DG Marketing, Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, said that the trade fair was a great opportunity to reveal our newly refreshed branding as well as showcase the island’s product to the travel trade and the press, bringing forward the different experiences on offer for the