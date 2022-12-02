Tourism stakeholders in SVG to receive awards

Several St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) tourism stakeholders will be honoured this weekend at awards and cocktail event hosted by the Ministry of Tourism.

The event will conclude tourism month’s activities, which were held under the theme “Tourism is Everyone’s Business: Live It, Love It, and Embrace It.”

The ceremony, according to tourism officials, will recognise stakeholders by presenting awards for the best guides and tour operators, among others.

“As part of Tourism Month’s activities, we held a Vincy Tourism Day; as a result, we’ll receive the award for best tourism school and best ministry because of the competition’s winners.” Even on Union Island and Bequia, there was a community cleanup competition. Therefore, the “best community award” will be based on “people who would have helped.”

For their exemplary efforts, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, the stakeholders will be amply rewarded.