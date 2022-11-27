Town Board owns all sidewalks in Kingstown – Burgin

The Kingstown Town Board controls and owns all sidewalks in the capital city of Kingstown.

The Warden of the Town Board, Clayton Burgin, said the vendors who were removed from the sidewalk in front of the PH Veira were the doing of the Kingstown Town Board and not solely the owners since they had to seek permission from KTB to have it cleared.

“The new owners came to the town board because that would have been part of the process to move them, but we are still waiting, so we told the owners those on Bay Street with loading bays will be removed.” “Any business in the city that is open to a sidewalk and wants vendors removed from their doorsteps must go through the town board.”

“Because we provided facilities for them as of Monday, November 28,” all vendors registered with the town board would be prohibited from being on the street, Burgin said.

Burgin said that traffic is increasing, and people are finding it hard to traverse the street because of the clogged sidewalk and now have to compete with the vehicles, leading to not only a chaotic situation but a recipe for bad accidents.

“Vendors are not only on the sidewalks; they are now in the streets as well.” “Vehicles and pedestrians are now forced into the same space, so we have to deal with this now, and the cleanup must be done,” Burgin said.