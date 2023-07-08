Toxic Alike – St. Vincent’s DetalMusiq – another dancehall hit

Jamary ‘John Justin’ Irish, also known as DetalMusiq, is a well-known Saint Vincent and the Grenadines artiste better known for the songs “Gvnman City“, “World Corrupt” and “Toxic Alike”.

When Josh Williams, CEO of ChapMove Records, ventured into music production, he envisioned releasing music that transcended time while impacting various demographics. Today he is one step closer with the release of Toxic Alike. The song was recorded by recording artiste Detal and released just a few weeks before the music video started shooting.

The song is a joint project between JJW Productions and Dre Soundz.

“I had a good feeling about Toxic the moment Detal contacted me and gave me an acappella demo. A few weeks after its release, Detal told me Diamond Music was on board to do a music video, and today the song is definitely a favorite worldwide. It has always been my goal to produce music of this eminence in dancehall, and I am thankful for everyone who worked overtime on this project and continues to make it a success,” said Josh. Toxic Alike was released on January 23rd.

When Detal was asked about the single, he shared, “Toxic Alike was magical from the get-go. The lyrics came to me before I got a beat, and that’s when I realized I had a hit on my hands.” He also explained how Diamond Music got involved in the project with the music video.

“Diamond Music is uniquely talented, and when he made the call to shoot a video for my song, I was more than happy to let him add his own style to it. I remember him being in school and speaking about my songs to other students and teachers and suggesting they help me in my career, and he kept his word and is doing exactly so at no cost.

2019–2020: Early career

ChapMove Records recording artiste DetalMusiq has released new Dancehall singles like, ‘Don’t Rush, which is an freestyle that was only recorded for fun but ended up going viral.

“This is an amazing song, Don’t Rush is basically about the lifestyle Detal lives and the freedom that comes with that lifestyle.

The single is a hip hop song with Dancehall verses and chorus by Detal. Detal also sings Soca, but this song shows what he can do,” said Josh Williams, producer of the single and a representative of ChapMove Records.

DetalMusiq is not signed to any record label, but has his own label which is called ChapMove Records. He scored a breakout hit with Gvnman City, a single which peaked at number 1 on the JJW Chart Choice Top 10 countdown.

Recently, he landed an interview on Hot 97.1, one of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines top entertainment programmes.

“DetalMusiq has gone viral, his videos are racking up thousands of hits on YouTube,” Josh Williams said.

Detal first leapt into the spotlight this year when a video of him singing a rhythm and blues song surfaced on Facebook.

“I have been working with Detal from he was 15 due to the fact that we both lives in the same community which makes it easier for us to get things done. I first saw him on YouTube, and realised that he is an incredible talent, and now he has begun to show the world what he can really do,” Josh Williams added.

2019–Present: Rise to prominence

DetalMusiq rose to prominence in 2019 after a string of hits in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The year culminated in DetalMusiq signing more artists to ChapMove Records as he is also the founder of the team ChapMove. Detal is Best known for his singles “Real Love” which he did a collaboration with Quanna & he is also known for his EP “Chappa Lifestyle ” which includes 6 tracks and various Collaboration with various artists from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. He then joined forces with JJW Productions and DriverBeng Visuals and created his team that goes by ChapMove and now has his own record label ChapMove Records. Since he has joined forces with JJW Productions they both have been releasing numbers of hits alongside their artists such as Lil Nig and Eazek.