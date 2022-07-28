Trade and Investment Opportunities in Venezuela for Vincentians

Avenues are now opening for trade and investments to be made between St Vincent and the Grenadines and Venezuela.

In an interview with the API on Wednesday, Venezuela’s Ambassador Francisco Perez Santana said there are markets for Vincentian products and provisions for Vincentian entrepreneurs who wish to establish businesses in Venezuela.

“You can establish an industry there… we are open to receiving any investment,” Ambassador Perez Santana said.

Vincentians can also import a number of goods from Venezuela including construction materials, textiles, auto parts, coffee, lumber, and livestock among others. The Ambassador also mentioned that there was already a Vincentian businessman involved in the import of construction materials from Venezuela.

Five economic zones were recently established through the organic Law of Special Economic Zones which facilitates trade and establishment of businesses in Venezuela

The Ambassador added that the weekly flights via Conviasa airlines have made travel easier between the two countries and opened the trading route.