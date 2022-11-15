Traffic changes in Kingstown for opening of New Vegetable Market

TRAFFIC ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE OPENING OF THE NEW VEGETABLE MARKET

The Traffic Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) wishes to inform the general public, that due to the opening of the New Vegetable Market which is scheduled to take place at the Queen’s Warehouse, opposite the St. Vincent Port Authority Building on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 7:00 a.m., there will be a diversion to the flow of traffic in and around Kingstown. Accordingly, the traffic arrangements would be as follows:-

At Bay Street between Customs and Excise Building and the Port Authority Building at James Street, that road would be close to vehicular traffic between the hours of 8:00 am to 11:30 am.

Motorists traveling from the direction of Cane Garden towards C. K. Greaves Supermarket into Kingstown, would turn right onto Sharpe Street in the vicinity of Cash Wiz and continue towards Foresters Corner/Old Ju-C Building, make a left turn onto James Street then a right turn onto Bay Street, in the area of the KFC building.

Traffic heading toward the direction of the Cruise Ship Terminal from Cane Garden would take the normal route.

Traffic traveling from the direction of Richmond Hill Public Road toward the Cruise Ship Terminal, would turn left onto Granby Street in the area of the Ju-c Building, make a right turn onto Sharpe Street, then a left turn onto Bay Street towards the Cruise Ship Terminal.

Traffic traveling from the direction of Kingstown Post Office towards the Cruise Ship Terminal would proceed straight ahead onto Granby Street, towards the direction of the BMC Agencies, make a right turn onto Sharpe Street then turn left onto Bay Street towards the Cruise Ship Terminal.

Please note that traffic officers would be placed at different points to assist motorists and to ensure that there is a smooth flow of traffic.

Source : RSVGPF