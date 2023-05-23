On Sunday, May 21, 2023, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Traffic Department officially launched Traffic Road Safety Week 2023 with a worship service at the Kingstown Baptist Church. The week’s activities are intended to sensitize, educate, and increase public awareness about various traffic issues affecting the country. It is also focused on working with various stakeholders to improve public relations.

According to Mr. Parnel Browne, Assistant Superintendent of Police and Head of the Traffic Department, the Traffic Department has scheduled a week of activities to honor the occasion under the theme: Road Safety is Everyone’s Responsibility.

On Sunday, May 21, 2023, the Kingstown Baptist Church will have a church service.

Monday, May 22, 2023: School visit and lecture, as well as an appearance on NBC Radio’s Police On The Beat interactive radio show from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23, 2023: Caravan to the Windward side of the island and lectures

An exhibition will be staged in front of the Central Police Station on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Thursday, May 25, 2023: Caravan to the Leeward side of the island and appearance from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on We Fm’s Cop Chat interactive show.

Friday, May 26, 2023: Rally and March

The week’s events will culminate with a march across Kingstown at 1:00 p.m., followed by a rally in Heritage Square with speeches and performances. For the March and Rally, the Traffic Department worked with the Ministries of Education and National Reconciliation, as well as Health, Wellness, the Environment, and Insurance Companies.

Source : RSVGPF