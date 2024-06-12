TRAFFIC ARRANGEMENTS FOR (ICC) MEN’S T20 WORLD CUP 2024

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) Traffic Branch would like to inform motorists and the general public of the following modifications to vehicular traffic flow during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup at the Arnos Vale Cricket Stadium. While there will be no major disruption to the traffic flowing to and from Arnos Vale during the games, motorists and commuters are asked to take note of the following:

Motorists traveling from the Windward side of the island into Kingstown are asked to adhere to the following guidelines:

The area to the Arnos Vale playing field and the tarmac, will be closed to vehicular traffic between the hours of 3:30 AM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, June 13, 2024, except for patrons attending the games.

B. On Friday June 14, 2024 and Sunday June 16, 2024, the road to the Tarmac will be closed between the hours of 1:00 PM to 2:00 AM. These times will also apply for the games on Saturday June 22, 2024 and Monday June 24, 2024.

Persons conducting business at the Joshua Centre, will use the main entrance to the Tarmac on the above-mentioned days.

Motorists traveling from the roundabout will make a left turn at the gate closest to CK Greaves.

Persons attending the games will travel across the tarmac, make a right turn, and park on the northern side of the tarmac. Police officers will be on duty to direct patrons to appropriate parking areas.

VIPs and other officials with official tags, coming from the Windward side will travel across the tarmac, make a left turn, and park in a designated area close to the secondary schools.

Motorists traveling from the Leeward side of the island and Kingstown to Arnos Vale will:

Take the normal entrance to the Tarmac, and make a left turn towards the Northern side of the Tarmac. Police officers will direct you accordingly.

B. On match days ALL parking will be on the Northern side of the tarmac except for VIPs and other officials.

VIPs and other officials with official tags coming from the Leeward side and Kingstown will enter at the same gate, make a right turn, and park in a designated area close to the secondary schools.

Entry into the Arnos Vale Cricket Stadium

Note: Only patrons with VVIP passes, players, and match officials will be allowed to enter the Arnos Vale Stadium through the main entrance. All other ticket holders, including VIPs and other officials, will enter the stadium from the southern side of the tarmac next to the Girls’ High School.

Traffic officers will be placed in strategic areas to ensure that the free flow of traffic is maintained. All motorists and commuters are strongly encouraged to be law-abiding and comply with the instructions of the traffic officers.

The Commissioner of Police (Ag), Mr. Envill Williams, and other ranks of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force wish the citizens, residents, and visitors a safe and incident-free T20 Cricket World Cup.