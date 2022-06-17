Dr Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines has expressed concern over certain reports relating to police officers attached to the traffic department of the RSVGPF.

“A lot of policemen, their wives or other members of their families own minibuses in St Vincent and the Grenadines”, Gonsalves stated on NBC Radio’s Face to Face programme on Wednesday, June 15.

“Other policemen know whose minibuses they are,” the prime minister said.

Due to this situation, he said, traffic regulations have been violated because some police officers do not bother certain minibuses owned by their friends in the police force.

It has previously been brought up with Police Commissioner Colin John and Traffic Department Superintendent Kenneth John said the prime minister.

Gonsalves said that even if some police officers deny it, “enough people tell me so, thus I have to raise it.”

In relation to minibuses, the prime minister noted that under the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act, the police have considerable powers to deal with matters such as overcrowding, conductors, and noise.