Tragedy Off Nevis: 19 People Discovered Dead in Drifting Vessel

Dead Bodies Drifting in vessel off St Kitts & Nevis
The authorities in St Kitts and Nevis are carrying out an investigation following a grim discovery offshore the Federation on Wednesday. Shortly before midday, the St Kitts and Nevis Defence Force Coast Guard responded to a report of a boat seen drifting off the coast of Nevis.
19 deceased individuals were found in the vessel; their identities are presently unknown. The vessel has been towed back to St. Kitts for further investigation.
The identities of the individuals and their nationalities have not yet been determined, neither have the circumstances which led to their deaths. Police in St Kitts and Nevis said earlier in Wednesday evening that the bodies were too decomposed to determine their gender.