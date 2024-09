St. Vincnet (SVG) recorded murder #32 on Sunday night in the southeast town of Calliaqua.

The victim has been identified as Elijah Creese of Calliaqua, who was stabbed while walking away from an altercation, sources tell the St. Vincent Times.

Creese’s murder is the third in three days, following the shooting deaths of Othnell Lavia early Sunday morning and Stanran Stapleton late Friday night in the northwest village of Petit Bordel.