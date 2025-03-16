Transition from Clear Skies to Showers on Monday

Fair skies will persist across our islands before a weak shearline trigger occasional showers along Monday and Tuesday. These showers, some of which may be light to moderate at times, is expected to concentrate closer to the mainland.

The possibility of showers decreases from late Tuesday.

Light and gentle (less than 15km/h) east south-easterly trades are currently crossing our islands. A slight increase(~15-25km/h) is anticipated by mid Tuesday.

Seas will be slight to moderate in open water ranging between 1.0m to 2.0m. Slight Saharan dust haze concentrations are crossing our islands and could increase on Monday reducing visibility and air quality across our islands.