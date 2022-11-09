Travel blogging couple gets engaged on top volcano in St Kitts

Man proposes to girlfriend on top volcano in St Kitts

When a travel blogging couple Ross and Courtney got engaged on top of a volcano in St Kitts, they took their love to new heights.

Mount Liamuiga on St Kitts rises to 1,156 meters in height and, according to the UWI Seismic Research Centre, is the only “live” or likely to erupt volcano on the island.

The couple shared their story about the ‘volcanic’ marriage proposal on their YouTube channel, “That Adventure Couple,” in a video titled – He proposed on top of a volcano in St Kitts.

Courtney recalled taking an early sunrise drive to the other side of the island in St Kitts and saying one of the things they wanted to do while on vacation was hike the volcano.

“We got up early to go hiking, and it was fantastic because we were the only ones there when we arrived that early.

The hike was a little steep near the end, but it was absolutely beautiful; we had a lot of fun hiking and saw a lot of monkeys, and of course, this will always hold a special place in our hearts because it is where Ross proposed to me.

And, of course, I agreed.”

It’s a hike that the couple both recommend, but be warned: it’s pretty steep near the end, and they had to climb up on their hands, but it’s a lot of fun and worth it.

