Trend of economic growth for public sector workers continues in the Caribbean

The regional trend of special attention being paid to public sector workers, their employment and their salaries appears to be continuing, this time with teachers, noted Caribbean Employment Services Inc. CEO Joseph Boll.

Caribbean Employment Services Inc. in a market-leading online talent recruitment service in the Caribbean. It seeks to connect hiring managers and HR professionals with the highest caliber of Caribbean talent, and also to connect Caribbean jobseekers with their dream job. As such, we will continue to provide Caribbean workers with the best employment opportunities not just in the region but around the world.

Boll notes, “Since late last year, different Caribbean nations have noticeably paid mind to their public workers. Many nations increased salaries, promised to offer better working conditions or perks and arrangements like housing, and increased hiring efforts. Now, just before the September start of the school year, we’re seeing teachers begin getting their turn in some countries.”

The CEO referred to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, which invited axed teachers and ancillary staff to reapply for positions they may have lost as a result of the vaccination mandate enforced last year. At the time, the government introduced a requirement for public sector workers and frontline employees to become vaccinated against COVID-19 or effectively lose their jobs. Some individuals declined to adhere to the mandatory vaccination rule, resulting in the government engaging substitute teachers and retirees.

However, in a recent statement, the government announced that those individuals are now welcome to reapply to work in the education sector even if they remain unvaccinated. This represents a departure from its previous stance, but also indicates dozens of individuals could be finally getting back to work as COVID worries ease.

Additionally, Boll referenced a recent revelation that some 1,200 teachers in The Bahamas will receive significant salary increases over the next three years. According to an article by The Nassau Guardian, teachers will receive incremental increases of $700 for a total of $3,500.

“These are all very positive signs about the economic health throughout the Caribbean,” Boll says. “Where there is economic growth, there are better employment prospects and better salaries. This trend says the region is recovering in the right direction and we’re eager to help employers make sure they’re hiring from the best of the talent pool.”