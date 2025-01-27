Fisherman Found Dead on Isle de Rhone

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Trevor Mc Queen, 51 years old, fisherman of Levera, St. Patrick.

On Saturday, 25th January 2025, based on information received, officers proceeded on enquiries at Isle de Rhone (a small island near mainland Grenada) where Mr. Mc Queen’s motionless body was discovered on the shore.

There were abrasions to his left and right temples, both of his ears and the center of his forehead. The body was examined and pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.