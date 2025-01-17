Ad image

Trial Set for Denis O’Brien’s Quinta do Lago Resort Amidst Legal Scandal

Times Staff
1 Min Read

Denis O’Brien, Canouan Estate property owner and former CEO of Digicel in the Caribbean, will have his Portuguese Quinta do Lago Resort in court late January With the assault of Dawid Combrinck (CEO Sean Moriarty’s former colleague from Topaz Energy in Ireland) on the former head of security at Quinta do Lago, a trial is scheduled for late January.

Interestingly, Quinta do Lago legal counsel Carmen Baptista Rosa has disappeared from the case – a director of the British-Portuguese Chamber of Commerce, and Head of PLMJ law firm in Algarve, she “somehow” became registered as the victims’ lawyer in court, in order to gain access to all his criminal filings.

Unprecedented for a lawyer  to jump in on the plaintiff’s criminal case, she convinced the Prosecutor’s Office she was representing the plaintiff, not the defendant, and gained access to all the confidential filings.

A breach of lawyer ethics is not uncommon in Portugal, but a managing partner of a major firm to commit such a crime is raising eyebrows across the legal community.

Share This Article
ByTimes Staff
Follow:
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.
- Advertisement -

Advert

Download Our APP