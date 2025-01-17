Trial Set for Denis O’Brien’s Quinta do Lago Resort Amidst Legal Scandal

Denis O’Brien, Canouan Estate property owner and former CEO of Digicel in the Caribbean, will have his Portuguese Quinta do Lago Resort in court late January With the assault of Dawid Combrinck (CEO Sean Moriarty’s former colleague from Topaz Energy in Ireland) on the former head of security at Quinta do Lago, a trial is scheduled for late January.

Interestingly, Quinta do Lago legal counsel Carmen Baptista Rosa has disappeared from the case – a director of the British-Portuguese Chamber of Commerce, and Head of PLMJ law firm in Algarve, she “somehow” became registered as the victims’ lawyer in court, in order to gain access to all his criminal filings.

Unprecedented for a lawyer to jump in on the plaintiff’s criminal case, she convinced the Prosecutor’s Office she was representing the plaintiff, not the defendant, and gained access to all the confidential filings.

A breach of lawyer ethics is not uncommon in Portugal, but a managing partner of a major firm to commit such a crime is raising eyebrows across the legal community.