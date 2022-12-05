Family pays tribute to 91-year-old Vincentian man murdered in UK

High Wycombe man, 91, who died after burglary named as John Brackin Snr

The family of a 91-year-old Vincentian man who was murdered in the United Kingdom last month has stated that they are still coming to grips with his passing.

In a statement released by the Thames Valley Police on Sunday, John Brackin Sr’s family described him as a “wonderful, vivacious gentlemen.”

“He cherished spending time with his family; each of us meant so much to him. He was incredibly important to us. At 91 years old, he was cruelly snatched from us,” the family wrote.

“He was an extremely proud, neat, and ordered man. Everything in his home had a designated location, and he disliked anything out of place! In addition to spending time with family and friends, he enjoyed watching Desmond’s and drinking brandy in his old years.

“During his later years, he never left the house without his slippers! Earlier this year, he even attended the funeral of his beloved Rose. He enjoyed his comfort!”

Since the early 1960s, Brackin has resided in the United Kingdom, where he has raised five children: John Jr., Orban, Burton, Julie, and Danny. Moreover, he was a grandfather and great-grandfather.

Before his retirement, Brackin spent many years as a stoker at William Hands Furniture and also in maintenance.

The media in the United Kingdom claimed that Brackin died in hospital a week after he was brutally assaulted by an intruder who broke into his Buckinghamshire house on November 19.

He was deprived of $250.

Andrew Francis, 46, of West Wycombe Road, High Wycombe, has been arrested in connection with the crime.

Francis has been charged with one count each of burglary with intent to steal, serious bodily harm with intent, assault on a first responder, and criminal damage.

He has been remanded in custody after appearing before the Oxford Magistrates’ Court.

On December 23, Francis is scheduled to appear before the Aylesbury Crown Court.

Police have not indicated if Francis would be charged with additional charges prior to his court appearance.

Source : Buckinghamshirelive