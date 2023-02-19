Trilla-G is the new Calypso Monarch in Dominica

Trilla-G has been crowned Dominica’s new Calypso Monarch.

Trilla-G presented a strong performance of his kaisos “De Boy Cut” and “Dick Taylor” to outshine a tough field of nine artiste that includes some previous kings.

Trilla-G, famed for his bouyon music, has never won a Calypso Monarch before, and this is his first time entering the competition.

The first runner-up was Dice while Bobb and Daddy Chess placed third and fourth.

Source : Loop News