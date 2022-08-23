“Trinbago Festival” in Canada to commemorate 60th Independence

The Tobago Tourism Agency Limited has joined hands with Tobago Festivals Commission and Tourism Trinidad Limited to co-present the Inaugural Trinbago Festival in Canada, under the auspices of the Consulate General of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago in Toronto.

From August 27 to 28, 2022, the iconic Yonge-Dundas Square will be transformed into a mecca of Trinidad and Tobago culture, for a patriotic celebration of the 60th Anniversary of T&T’s independence. The festival will feature diverse live entertainment, food vendors offering mouth-watering Trinbagonian cuisine, Carnival mas band pop-ups, and more.

In honour of this inaugural Trinbago Festival, the City of Toronto has also agreed to a special illumination of the CN Tower and 3D Toronto sign at Nathan Phillips Square in T&T’s national colours of red, white and black on August 27, 2022, in honour of the twin-island nation’s Independence celebrations.

Acting Consul General Tracey Ramsubagh-Mannette stated:

“The Trinbago Festival will celebrate us as Trinbagonians and bring us together to showcase our people’s warmth, ingenuity and resilience, the beauty of our twin islands, the vibrance of our culture, and the brilliance of our citizens here who fly our flag high every day. We hope that the Festival will also inspire Trinbagonians and both old and new friends to “come home” for an authentic Trinidad and Tobago experience.”

As destination Tobago navigates the travel and tourism industry’s recovery process in the endemic stage of the pandemic, the Tobago Tourism Agency Limited has earmarked the Canadian travel market as a key source market for international arrivals. During the period 2019-2020, TTAL’s integrated marketed strategy resulted in establishing a positive reputation for destination Tobago with major players in the Canadian travel industry that yielded significant increase in arrivals over 2019.

Now, with travel restrictions lifted and a revival of the on-island product underway through stakeholder training and financial investment into the industry, Tobago is well poised to reengage the Canadian travel market and drive awareness for bookings in Winter 2022 and beyond.

Executive Chairman of the Tobago Tourism Agency Limited, Alicia Edwards, stated:

“Trinbago Festival provides a lucrative platform to continue building upon Tobago’s prior successes in the Canadian travel market, and educate Canadians about the diversity of touristic offerings in our twin island republic. TTAL looks forward to leveraging the publicity of this milestone celebration to reinvigorate awareness of Tobago as an ideal post-COVID holiday destination, while celebrating this milestone of 60 years of independence.”

Trinidad and Tobago’s delegation undertook further promotional activities with a series of events, media appearances and digital marketing activities scheduled around Trinbago Festival. These began with destination promotion at the Toronto Caribbean Carnival from July 28 to August 01, a Diamond Jubilee Cricket Match between Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica that took place on August 20, and a T&T Golf Social in partnership with Toronto Chow Fest and Caribbean Golf Social, concluded on August 21 at Niagara Falls, Ontario.