Trinidad: 1 day after woman, daughter gunned down, Dad, son shot dead

A DAY after a woman and baby daughter were gunned down in Moruga, a father and son were shot outside their Piarco home on Tuesday.

Nigel Mootoo, 49, and his son Nerkyle D’Angelo Mootoo, 19, were driving home on Three B’s Drive, Piarco, at 5 pm when a silver Nissan Tiida began following them.

The Tiida drove close the younger Mootoo’s automobile while gunmen shot him, forcing the car to crash.

The elder Mootoo saw the shooting and tried to flee away, but the gunmen chased him and shot him in his front yard.

The gunmen left in their car.

SERU collected 36 expended shells, 11 of which contained TT Regiment markings.

Source : Newsday TT