24-year-old woman steals Trinidad police force vehicle to kidnap baby

Trinidadian Woman steals police car to kidnap baby

Police have detained a 24-year-old woman, after she reportedly stole a police vehicle from a police station in Cunupia in Central Trinidad to kidnap a toddler in Arima, on Monday.

The police said the woman, who remains in custody, is known to the parents of the child. They said she had been left briefly with the child when the parents left the house, but on their return their daughter was missing.

Neighbors informed the parents that the woman had taken the child and the police were notified.

Police said officers from the North Central Division Task Force West were on patrol on Monday night and saw a police car being driven along the Eastern Main Road, Tacarigua.

They attempted to stop the car, but it sped off and was later intercepted and the child rescued. The child was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex Pediatric Department for medical examination.

Investigators said the police car was stolen from the Cunupia police station and the woman remains in custody. She is likely to be charged with kidnapping and theft.

Source : CMC