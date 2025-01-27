Trinidad: Alcohol-Fueled Argument Ends in Murder-Suicide

Murder suicide after bar lime in Trinidad

An argument between a Hardbargain couple turned fatal when the husband shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself on Sunday night.

Michael Ram, 65, shot his wife, Sunita, 56, then himself with his 16-gauge shotgun.

They were found dead by their two children at their home on Piparo Junction Road in Williamsville.

The horrifying incident occurred around 8.15 p.m.

A police report stated that Michael, a retiree of TSTT, and Sunita, an Unemployment Relief Program (URP) employee, had returned home after liming in a bar.

The report stated that they were under the influence of alcohol and an argument broke out.

Michael then took the shotgun and shot his wife, then himself.

Their children contacted the police.

They were removed to the mortuary of the San Fernando General Hospital pending post-mortems at the Forensic Sciences Centre in Federation Park.