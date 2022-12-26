New President of Trinidad and Tobago to be elected on January 23

On January 2, the twin island republic of Trinidad and Tobago will hold elections to choose a new president.

A notice published in the TT Gazette on December 23 verified the date.

“A person shall not be a candidate for election as President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago unless (a) nominated for election by a nomination paper which (b) is delivered to the Speaker at least seven days prior to the election and (c) is signed by the candidate and by 12 or more Members of the House of Representatives,” declared Bridgid Annisette-George, Speaker of the House of Representatives and chairman of the Electoral College.

On March 19, 2018, Paula Mae Weekes became the president.

She was the sole candidate nominated at the time, and she was chosen as president without a vote, making her the first woman to hold the office in the nation’s history.

She is the sixth President of the nation.