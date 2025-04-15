Trinidad Company to Deliver 300 Prefab Houses to St Vincent

GOVERNMENT PROCURES 300 PRE-FAB HOUSES

Approximately 300 Pre-fabricated houses will arrive here soon as part of St Vincent government’s ongoing efforts in the rebuilding and reconstruction process post Hurricane Beryl. Speaking on radio on Monday, Minister of Finance Hon. Camillo Gonsalves said an advance team from the company in Trinidad, contracted to deliver the houses, is scheduled to arrive here today April 25 to conduct assessment and training with builders and contractors.

“Those houses when they start arriving, they are coming in batches of fifty (50) …and we have signed a contract for three hundred of those houses, coming six (6) batches of fifty each,” Minister Gonsalves explained.

The Minister added that these houses can be erected in a matter of days and will be distributed throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines where people have been impacted.

The Minister also noted that within the last three (3) months, approximately 14 million dollars has been spent on housing, “Whether it is building houses from scratch, repairing houses or it is distributing materials to people who cannot help themselves, …it means that Minister Brewster has been spending almost 5 million dollars a month in the interest of people who have been impacted by Hurricane Beryl, and people who are vulnerable to natural disasters and climate change, it is a phenomenal job,” Minister Gonsalves said.

Government has committed to building 1-thousand houses in 2025 for families affected by Beryl and the eruption of La Soufriere.