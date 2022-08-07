TRINIDAD: Cop charged with the murder of Cop

(Trinidad) – A police constable has been charged with the murder of PC Clarence Gilkes.

He’s also jointly charged with a woman police officer with shooting with intent to do grievous bodily harm, following the Rich Plain, Diego Martin, shootings.

Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob said yesterday he was satisfied the fatal shooting of PC Gilkes was thoroughly investigated, and the correct procedure was followed.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), in a news release, said Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, advised last Friday that PC Kristian Genty and WPC Cystal Williams-Bowman be jointly charged with shooting with intent to do grievous bodily harm, while Genty was also charged for the murder of PC Gilkes.

Genty, 28, of Diego Martin, and Williams-Bowman, 30, of East Dry River, Port of Spain, were both on suspension and were last attached to the Western Division Task Force, the TTPS added.

Williams-Bowman was granted bail with a surety of $500,000 at the St Joseph Police Station by Justice of the Peace Stephen Young.

Both accused are due to appear at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

Background

On Friday, April 22, while at Upper Rich Plain Road, Diego Martin, PC Gilkes, PC ­Genty and WPC Williams-Bowman were all among a party of 12 officers who responded to a report that men were seen brandishing guns along Rich Plain Road that afternoon.

Police initially claimed there was an exchange of gunfire after armed persons on the roadway shot at them.

PC Genty, whilst firing shots at the men, allegedly shot PC Gilkes, 44, who was taken to the St James Medical Health Facility, where he died.

Jehlano Romney was singled out as the person of interest directly related to the shooting. However, the 29-year-old has maintained his innocence since the shooting.

While admitting he has been arrested in the past and had been linked to a possession of firearm charge, he said on that day he had no weapons on him, and was simply on the roadway walking to a mini-mart to purchase snacks for his two children.

An autopsy concluded PC Gilkes was shot in the neck, from behind.

In the company of his attorney, Criston J Williams, Romney then turned himself in, and was in custody “assisting” with enquiries for about a week. He was subsequently released, with no charge laid against him.