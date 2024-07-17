Trinidad Cop on run with gun after allegations of raping teenage Niece

Cop accused of rape disappears with loaded gun

in Trinidad, police are searching for one of their colleagues who is being sought after in connection with the rape of his teenage niece.

The Child Protection Unit in the Northern Division received a report from the victim that the officer raped her on several occasions, the latest incident in the first week of this month.

The suspect is attached to a community police unit in the Eastern Police Division.

A police report stated that on July 11 the victim’s mother confronted the suspect about the allegations and he allegedly admitted them.

The report further stated that the suspect indicated to the mother that he was not going to jail and threatened to commit suicide with a length of wire.

Police were told that the suspect is the holder of a Firearm User Licence (FUL) and owns a Glock 19 with 50 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition.

When officers went to check for him at his home, they were told that he packed several bags of his personal belongings including the firearm and ammunition, and left the area.

Police said that his present location is not known. Investigations are continuing.