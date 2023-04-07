Trinidad: Cop pleads guilty to raping daughter while recording it

In Trinidad, a POLICE officer admitted to raping his daughter several times over the course of three years. When the child was nine years old, the attacks began.

His arrest occurred after his wife, the girl’s mother, discovered a DVD depicting the man raping the youngster.

During a virtual hearing yesterday, the officer, who is presently on suspension, pled guilty before Judge Hayden St Clair-Douglas.

On May 3, he will return to court, where his attorney, Naveen Maraj, will make his mitigation argument.

Comments will also be made on the officer’s reporting conditions and registration as a sex offender.

The judge will then decide on the appropriate sentence to be issued.

He is charged with seven counts of rape, indecent assault, and aggravated sexual assault.

The cop admitted to raping the girl for the first time in her family’s house when she was nine years old.

According to the facts, the cop raped the girl two to three times a week from the date of the first event until she was 12 years old.

He is charged with five counts of rape, one count of indecent assault, and one count of aggravated sexual assault.

During an interview with detectives following her father’s arrest, the victim stated that she once saw a camcorder aimed in the direction of the bed on which she was raped.

Prior to her incarceration, the girl never notified her mother or anyone else about the assaults.

But, the facts indicated that one day while her mother was cleaning the family’s home, she stumbled across DVD.

While house cleaning (name named), the mother of the VC (virtual complainant) and the accused’s wife discovered a white-colored DVD on the floor close to the accused’s work bag.”

“(Name) picked up the Disc and put it in fast forward mode on the DVD player in her bedroom.” (Name withheld) observed the accused having sex with someone who resembled her sister. She turned off the DVD player, kept the Disk, and told no one.

The facts indicated, “(name called) watched the DVD at regular speed and recognized that the person, the accused, was having intercourse with her 12-year-old daughter, the VC.”

It went on to say that the woman then made a copy of the DVD and called one of her pastor pals.

She later went to the friend’s house and gave her a DVD copy.

“During the week, the VC was at her grandparents’ house.” (the mother) contacted the accused and inquired whether he was having sex with the VC, to which he did not respond.

“(The mother) also said she would bring the VC home to ask her whether it was real.” The accused “contacted (the girl’s mother) while on his way to collect the VC and told her not to go for the VC because it was real and he did not mean to injure anybody,” according to the facts.

The wife ultimately returned home and asked that the officer leave.

She later filed a report at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain to then-deputy police commissioner Raymond Craig. Other police were assigned to investigate the matter from that point forward.

The defendant was subsequently apprehended and charged with the offenses.

Source : Trinidad Express