Trinidad: Close Call Between Drone & Commercial Flight

The Trinidad and Tobago Civil Aviation Authority is issuing a stern warning to drone users not to fly their drones above 400ft.

The warning came via a statement which explained that there was an incident on December 8 where a commercial aircraft encountered a drone flying at 3500ft just south of Port-of-Spain. The flight was on its way to land at Piarco International Airport when it came within about 20ft of the drone. The incident is being investigated by the TTPS.

TTCAA warns operating a drone near to a manned commercial aircraft “is reckless and a very serious threat to the safety of the flight.”

According to Civil Aviation [(No. 19) Unmanned Aircraft Systems]

34. (1) An operator shall not operate a Category 1 UA– (a) within two kilometers (2 km) from the boundary of an aerodrome, including the approach lighting system; (b) within one kilometer (1 km) of a helipad or restricted fly zones as define in the Aeronautical Information Publication ENR5; or (c) above thirty metres (30 m) or one hundred feet (100 ft).

(2) An operator shall not operate a Category 2, 3, 4 or 5 UA– (a) within five kilometres (5 km) from the boundary of an aerodrome including the approach lighting system and any other manned aircraft operations; (b) within two kilometres (2 km) of a helipad; (c) within one kilometre (1 km) of any restricted fly zone as listed in the Aeronautical Information Publication ENR5; or (d) above one hundred and twenty metres (120 m) or four hundred feet (400 ft).

The use of an unmanned aircraft system with the intent to disrupt or endanger civil aviation or any public or private property comes with a fine of $350, 000 and imprisonment for five years.