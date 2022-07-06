Trinidad ends mandatory wearing of mask on 17 July

Effective Sunday 17 July, the wearing of mask will no longer be a mandatory requirement except for visits to any health facility in Trinidad and Tobago.

So said Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh during Wednesday’s virtual Covid-19 press conference.

He said in keeping with a statement made by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley during a press conference at the Piarco International Airport on Saturday, the Government intends to lift that public health restriction on July 17.

“So all things being equal, and barring any unforeseen circumstances, from Sunday, July 17, the masking mandate will be lifted. However, we are going to be doing a risk-based recommendation for various vulnerable groups and special population, where we recommend that you still be masked,” Deyalsingh said.

He noted, however, that the new regulations that will come out will still have masking as a mandatory feature at healthcare facilities.

He said the recommendations will entail asking persons to do their own risk-based survey of themselves, with the guidelines on how to conduct such survey being published next Wednesday.

“We will come with the details by next Wednesday. It will be posted on the Ministry of Health website, but what we will do now is give you a framework as to what as to what we are recommending.

He said in terms of the recommendations to continue wearing a mask, the Government is looking at the following four vulnerable groups:

1. Unvaccinated persons – representing 49 per cent of the population

“Roughly half the population is unvaccinated, so you’re going to have to take special care and make a decision whether you wear a mask or not, but it will be recommended.”

2. Immunocompromised persons – especially those who have non-communicable diseases like hypertension, diabetes, cancers, kidney diseases and obese persons.

3. Elderly persons

“We’re also paying attention to the elderly, which is a special population that we are recommending that you stay masked, and we’re going to be putting out the conditions and the situations where we recommend masking.

4. Pregnant population

“So, the four categories of persons that we’re recommending that you still wear a mask are unvaccinated because you’re basically unprotected, the immunocompromised, the elderly and the pregnant population.”

He said the recommendation would address situations that exist in geriatric homes where the elderly are in close proximity to each other and ventilation may or may not be optimal.

“So we’re recommending that visitors and staff still remain masked.”

The said the same would apply to children’s homes as the children would not have their parents around them.

“Any areas where people are congregating, especially those areas that are indoors with inadequate ventilation, and where it is difficult to practice social distancing.”

The Health Minister listed public transport vehicles such as taxis, maxi taxis, inter-island ferry and airplanes as situations where the wearing of a mask would be recommended.

“Even though an airline may not insist on a mask, you have to make that decision if you want to run the risk of getting Covid, sitting next to someone you don’t know in a confines space with no social distancing for a four, five or six hours.

“So, we are recommending that masking still continue there,” Deyalsingh said.

He said the elderly, immunocompromised and pregnant women should also consider keeping on their mask when attending religious services.

He noted that persons should make the decision on wearing a mask or not, based on the level of their risk, at all indoor activities.