Trinidad gov’t to acquire nine additional ATRs for Caribbean Airlines

In order to improve connectivity between Trinidad and Tobago and regionally, the government has indicated that it will acquire nine turboprops from Avions de Transport Régional. Caribbean Airlines (BW, Port of Spain), the country’s only scheduled carrier, operates seven ATR72-600s.

In a debate on the Appropriation (Financial Year 2023) Bill 2022 in Parliament on October 3, Shamfa Cudjoe said: “We are going to order, to arrange, to get nine new ATRs to Trinidad and Tobago to improve inter-island transportation, and I’m glad to see that happening.”

Caribbean Airlines operates a high-frequency ATR-72 between Tobago and Port of Spain on Trinidad, according to ch-aviation schedules. The aircraft type is also used on other intra-Caribbean routes, such as between Port of Spain and Bridgetown, Curacao, Dominica Douglas-Charles, Georgetown Cheddi Jagan, Georgetown Ogle, Grenada, St. Lucia Vigie, and St. Vincent Argyle International. The turboprops are deployed on flights from Tobago to Bridgetown and on routes between St Vincent Argyle and Bridgetown.

Five of the seven ATR72-600s in the fleet are owned outright, and two are leased, according to ch-aviation’s fleets advanced module. 9Y-TTF (msn 1133) comes from Nordic Aviation Capital and will remain with Caribbean Airlines until February 2026, while 9Y-TTI (msn 1318) will remain with Trinidad and Tobago until April 2028.