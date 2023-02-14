Trinidad offers Caribbean nations help to monetise oil & gas resources

Dr. Keith Rowley, the prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago, has offered his country’s help to its Caribbean neighbors who are just starting out in the oil and gas business.

Rowley said at the opening of the 2023 Guyana Energy Conference and Expo on February 14 that the twin-island nation, which has over 100 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, already has the infrastructure that countries like Guyana, Suriname, Grenada, and Barbados would need to start making money from their resources as soon as possible.

“However, with the current economic climate, it can be expensive or even impossible to invest in infrastructure and technology,” Rowley said.

“Trinidad and Tobago is a good choice for countries that want to make the most money from their hydrocarbon resources with the least amount of capital investment.”

The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago said that his country is also willing to help other countries set up training programs to meet the needs of their oil and gas industries.

“Caribbean countries have a window of opportunity to take proactive steps to make the most of their resources for the benefit of their own economies and the economies of their neighbors.” Rowley said, “We must use our energy resources for the good of all our people, to make our economies stronger and more stable, and to give the region energy security.”