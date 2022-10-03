Trinidad police shoot and kill four men during a home invasion robbery

Mayaro police shot and killed four men following an alleged home invasion at the Krista Park Housing Development along Beaumont Road.

The incident occurred around 9 am on Monday.

Reports say police were notified about an active home invasion. When they arrived at the scene, they were allegedly greeted by gunfire. They, in turn, shot at the suspects and killed four of them. Three others escaped.

As the lawmen went inside the house, they found a businessman, his wife and his daughter bound by duct tape. Four firearms were allegedly seized at the scene.

Similarly, police killed four men after a deadly robbery attempt at Pennywise Plaza on September 19. The suspects were involved in the murder of two security guards and the serious wounding of another.

They were later identified as Greg Dodough, 21, — brothers Kyle Ramdhan, 23, and Keyon Ramdhan, 22 — as well as Deaundre Montrose, 22.

Source : Loop Caribbean