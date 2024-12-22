Trinidad: Reports of Injury & Missing Man After Oil Rig Collapse

Search on for missing man after rig collapse

A search and rescue effort is now underway after an offshore drilling rig collapse in the early hours of this morning.

In a statement, Well Services said the incident occurred at around 3:09 am at Rig 110, located in the Heritage Offshore East Field, with 75 people onboard.

The situation left one person injured and another unaccounted for.

The company’s statement said that all other personnel had safely evacuated.

While the search for the missing man continues, Well Services has maintained contact with his family.