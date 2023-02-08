Trinidad seeks help from Venezuela to find four missing fishermen

After an aircraft search failed to identify four missing fisherman, the Venezuelan government has been approached for assistance in continuing the search.

Meanwhile, Coast Guard officers continue to patrol the marine limits of Trinidad with the support of Erin fisherman in search of the missing individuals.

Heeralal ‘Linus’ Kooblal, a 54-year-old boat owner from Grand Lagoon, Mayaro, was accompanied by Rishi Khemchand, 38, Andy ‘Tallman’ George, 40, and another man on January 31 when their sailboat vanished.

The pirogue was discovered capsized near Cedros, Venezuela, on February 5 and towed to the Heritage Petroleum facility in Point Fortin.

The lifejackets and rescue raft were missing upon inspection.

While it was assumed that the vessel had been attacked by pirates, the engine was intact when it was brought ashore, despite being one of the most commonly looted things in such occurrences.

On land, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and the Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT) are conducting searches in the close forested regions of La Brea, Point Fortin, Fanny Village, Granville, and Cedros inside the Gulf of Paria.

Relatives reported that the men are seasoned fishermen and were able to survive for days at sea.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Cedros police at (690) 1196, the Mayaro police at (630) 4333, or any other police station.

Additionally, the police can be reached at 555 or 999, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), or via the TTPS App.