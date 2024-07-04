Trinidad sending hurricane relief supplies to SVG & Grenada

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) and the TT Defence Force (TTDF) of the Ministry of National Security are supporting the Ministry of Trade and Industry to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to St Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada and Carriacou and Petit Martinique,” a release from the ODPM on July 3 said.

The ODPM said these efforts were necessary because of the destruction left in Beryl’s wake after the category four storm barrelled through the Windward Islands on July 1.

“The Air Guard of the TTDF, along with the ODPM, conducted aerial reconnaissance on July 2 to provide the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) with information on the extent of damage to the islands.”

The ODPM said that same day, two vessels were loaded with supplies and left on the morning of July 3 for Grenada.

“A third vessel is being loaded to head to St Vincent and the Grenadines.”

On July 3, Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan and Minister of Trade and Industries Paula Gopee-Scoon oversaw the loading of relief supplies, including food, water, hygiene products, medical and healthcare items, construction materials, mattresses and generators at the port in Port of Spain, a press release from the Ministry of Works and Transport said.

“The government of TT remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting its Caribbean counterparts during this challenging period.

“We stand ready to assist in meeting critical needs as our neighbours continue their recovery efforts from the impact of Hurricane Beryl.”

The ODPM, along with key stakeholders, said they will continue to support the impacted islands on behalf of the Ministry of National Security.