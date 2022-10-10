Americans urged not to visit Port of Spain due to violence, shootings

The Trinidad and Tobago government says it is taken aback by the latest travel advisory issued by the United States, which urges Americans to stay away from the capital due to violence and shootings.

In its advisory, Washington DC maintained a Level 2 advisory for Trinidad and Tobago, however, a Level 4 advisory for Port of Spain was issued that advises US citizens not to travel there.

In addition, the advisory stated that US government personnel are prohibited from travelling to several areas including all beaches, claiming that violent crime, such as murder, robbery, assault, sexual assault, home invasion, and kidnapping are common.

In addition, it said that gang activity, such as narcotics trafficking, is common, with a significant portion of violent crime being gang-related.

“Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, local government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports, and other public areas,” the advisory said.

But national security minister, Fitzgerald Hinds, said Trinidad and Tobago has not had any major terrorist activity for many years, perhaps not since 1990.

“We have had little bombings about the place, unfortunately someone lost a leg…and we haven’t had that experience and thank God, I was a little bit taken aback,” he said.

He added that the government continues to work alongside with the United States and other friendly governments in dealing with crime and that terrorism, which is not unique to Trinidad and Tobago.

