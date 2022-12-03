TRINIDAD: US Army vet charged with murdering her mom

Thirty-eight-year-old Renelle Johnson, a former member of the US Army, is expected to appear before the Princes Town Magistrates Court on Monday after being charged with the murder of her mother, Patsy Ramcharan.

The charges were laid against her on Friday following the advice of Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Joan Honore-Paul, after investigations were conducted by officers attached to the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region Three.

Johnson and Ramcharan were at their Moruga home when the accused allegedly stabbed her mother several times about the body.

Johnson was arrested on the same date and the charges were later proffered by PC Shiva Sewdath of HBI Region III.

Source : Trinidad Express