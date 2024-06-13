Trinidad: Woman stabbed, 1 attacked, 12-yro boy buggered

A 27-year-old Venezuelan woman was stabbed in the neck, chest, left shoulder, and arm in Cunupia on June 10.

The victim’s sister reported the incident to a friend who lived in her sister’s apartment. The victim was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility and later transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Science Complex.

Police from the Cunupia station arrived at the facility, but the victim was in a critical condition. The victim’s 29-year-old sister informed them of the incident.

On June 11, a Laventille man was arrested after breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home with an illegal gun.

The man entered the woman’s living room, pointed a gun at her, and threatened to shoot her.

They got into a scuffle, and the man snatched her gold chain from her neck before fleeing. Police officers from Besson Street station held the man the same day, and PC Brown is investigating.

On June 11, the mother of a 12-year-old boy reported that her son had been bugged by a 29-year-old suspect who touched him inappropriately for about five minutes.