Trinidad:13yro stabbed in eye as he tried to rescue his mother from blows

13-year-old tried to rescue mom

A 13-YEAR-OLD kid is receiving treatment at the hospital to preserve his vision after getting stabbed in the eye while rushing to save his mother from a man who was beating her.

Around nine o’clock on Sunday morning, the incident happened in San Juan.

The suspect allegedly called the mother outside as she was inside the house with the teenager and his 39-year-old mother. After an argument between the two, the suspect struck the victim, beating and knocking her to the ground.

The suspect then pulled out a knife. This was when the 13-year-old ran out to rescue his mother.

The suspect attacked the woman and attempted to stab her however, the teenager was stabbed in the right side of the face and eye. Upon realising what he had done, the suspect then fled the scene.

An alarm was raised and the mother and son were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Complex in Mt Hope. Up to press time yesterday, both victims were said to be in stable condition at the hospital.

It was reported that the teenager is undergoing treatment in an attempt to save his eye.

The Child Protection Unit and Children’s Authority have been notified and are aiding San Juan police with enquiries.

The publication said an arrest is imminent.

Source : Trinidad Express