Trinidadian Fisherman Catches Big Trouble for Drug Trafficking

On February 25, 2025, police arrested and charged Johnathon Williams, a 29-year-old fisherman from Trinidad, with possession of controlled drugs with intent to supply and drug trafficking.

Investigations revealed that Williams was found with 1,648 grams of cannabis, allegedly for intent to supply and drug trafficking. The incident occurred at the Main Port in Kingstown.

Williams appeared before the Serious Offences Court on February 26, 2025, and pleaded guilty to the charges. For the Drug Trafficking charge, he was fined $400.00 ECC and for the Possession of Control Drugs charge, he was fined $300.00 ECC, both are to be paid within one month.

In default, he will spend three months at His Majesty’s Prison.