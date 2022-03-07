Trinidadian deported from St Vincent charged with murder

A man accused of October 2020 murder, who fled to St Vincent and the Grenadines, has been deported and was expected to appear before a Sangre Grande magistrate on Monday 7 March charged with the crime.

Nekeiva “Darko” Glasgow, 36, of Abbe Poujade Street, Carenage was also charged with possession of a gun, ammunition and two related charges on Saturday, according to a release from the police.

Glasgow is accused of murdering Parris Maharaj, 34, of Jacob Coast Extension, North Eastern Settlement, Sangre Grande on October 4, 2020.

Police said with the assistance of Interpol and other local authorities, Glasgow was arrested and deported from St Vincent.