Trinidad’s Roy Cape has died at 82

Roy Cape, former leader of the Roy Cape Allstars, was a legendary musician who started on his musical journey for more than five decades. During that time he mentored the likes of Kurt Allen, Destra Garcia, and Nigel and Marvin Lewis. He also lobbied for greater wages and working conditions for musicians.

From the orphanage where he first started learning music to brass bands of the ‘60s then a seven-year stint in New York to receiving an Honorary Doctor of Letters degree from the UWI for his stellar contribution to the landscape of the Caribbean and the region, he goes on to meet his best musical and personal friend Dr. Leroy “Black Stalin” Calliste.