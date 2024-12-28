Trinidad’s Yung Bredda Celebrates #1 Hit “The Greatest Bend Over”

Trinbagonian Steam and Soca entertainer, Akhenaton “Yung Bredda” Lewis just had the best Christmas ever as his song entitled “The Greatest Bend Over” skyrocketed past Kes’ “Cocoa Tea” smash hit to claim the #1 spot on Apple Music’s top songs from Trinidad and Tobago this week. The Sea Lots, Port of Spain-native revealed that this was his first Christmas spent home in Trinidad in many years and told Overtime Media that he enjoyed the peaceful downtime with his daughter and family members. He said:

“For the past few years I missed Christmas in Trinidad… Since 2020 I haven’t had a Christmas home cause we always travelling and working and such, so this year was my first Christmas with my daughter and the family, so ofc it was epic! After that, it’s back to work and I’m bringing in the new year in Canada – I will be doing some music videos out there and keeping the momentum going – the work never stops!”

Released on December 2nd, “The Greatest Bend Over” song on the Big Links Riddim immediately found favor with listeners, DJs, fans, Program Directors and promoters due to its infectious zess-meets-Soca type beat, mesmerizing melodies and the catchy chorus, which was both written and produced by Full Blow Entertainment. The song’s official visualizer featuring dancer and influencer, Luna Gillard (@ixmluna) was filmed and edited by the ever-popular new media company Nxus Collective, released on December 12 and is fast approaching 1 million views on YouTube with over 854,000 views as of Saturday December 28th.

“Well, to be honest, the inspiration for these songs wasn’t built by me alone, you know.” Lewis admitted. “They are the products of Shaft and Full Blown Entertainment collaborations. Shaft is the main man behind the Kettle Pot and he has been the writer for some of the biggest songs for many years now and Full Blown is the team of brothers behind The Greatest Bend Over and everybody knows about them and all the great work they have done… If you really listen to the music, it was actually built and written around me and my style.”

With an eclectic music palette and a versatile style derived from his love for music of all genres, Yung Bredda has evolved beyond the zess and steamy contributions which made him a household name during the Covid-19 pandemic. His main producer and manager, Jesse John, owner of Optimus Productions has been instrumental in his rise to success and stands beside him still to shepherd and direct his way forward.

“We linked up and just clicked and of course I saw the talent and I heard the potential,” said John, “but still we knew we had to put in the work and stay consistent in order to make it and to keep growing to higher heights. We have our long term goals and we’re working steadfastly toward achieving them, but we keeping each other grounded and humble while we work also and don’t ever let ourselves get caught up in the hype…”

For now, the immediate goal appears to be to flood the market with quality Carnival offerings and release a full album of Soca songs, whilst also establishing a solid presence inside Trinidad Carnival 2025 and throughout the Carnival circuit thereafter. With songs such as “12%”, “Kettle Pot”,

“No Stress”, “Bruk Bruk”, “Free Like A Bird” and “The Greatest Bend Over” already finding favor with fans and securing rotation on radio and playlists everywhere, Bredda and Optimus show no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

“Well, you know, Young Bredda Entertainment, Optimus Productions, we are always full of surprises,” said Lewis, “and I’s ah man doh like to let the cat out the bag, so I would like to tell them: wait and see… Wait and see what Jesus has planned for me. Yuh understand…

For more, follow @yung_bredda_official for more information and look out for Yung Bredda appearing live onstage at your favorite Carnival 2025 events.