Tropical disturbance near Windward islands becoming more organized

National Hurricane Center in an 11 am update says satellite data indicate that the tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands has become better organized this morning.

Additional development is expected, and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next few days as

the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea.

Interests in the Windward Islands should closely monitor the progress of this system as heavy rainfall and gusty winds could affect these islands beginning on Wednesday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.