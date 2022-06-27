Tropical Storm Bonnie takes aim at Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago is under a Tropical Storm Warning. Grenada and its dependencies are also under a Tropical Strom Warning. Tropical Strom conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

According to the NHC, at 1100 PM AST (0300 UTC), the disturbance was centred near latitude 8.7 North, and longitude 52.8 West. The system is moving toward the west near 17 mph (28 km/h). A westward or west-northwestward motion with some increase in forwarding speed is expected through Thursday.

On the forecast track, the system will pass near or over portions of the southern Windward Islands by late Tuesday or Tuesday night, and move over the southern Caribbean Sea or near the northern coast of Venezuela on Wednesday and Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days if the disturbance remains over water.

RAINFALL: The Potential Tropical Cyclone is expected to produce heavy rain across the southern Windward Islands and the northeastern coast of Venezuela starting Tuesday night into Wednesday. The following storm total rainfall amounts are expected:

Islands from Guadeloupe to St. Lucia: 1 to 3 inches.

St. Vincent, the Grenadines, and Barbados: 3 to 4 inches.

Grenada, Trinidad and Tobago, and northeastern Venezuela: 4 to 6 inches.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected in the warning area by late Tuesday.

5:00 PM BREAKING: Trinidad and Tobago has been placed under a Tropical Storm Warning, along with Grenada and its dependencies. Details to be posted shortly on https://t.co/dliPIhdqjG pic.twitter.com/JY2UwxGqlr — TTWeatherCenter (@TTWeatherCenter) June 27, 2022

Potential Tropical Cyclone #Two in the North Atlantic earlier today. Forecast to intensify into a category 1 hurricane later this week. #PTC2 pic.twitter.com/1y5gxQblYU — Zoom Earth (@zoom_earth) June 27, 2022

ACCU WEATHER FORECAST

“We expect the system to cross the southern Windward Islands and Trinidad and Tobago Tuesday evening into Tuesday night, possibly as a tropical storm, with maximum sustained winds of 39-73 mph (63-117 km/h),” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.

As of Monday evening, the tropical rain storm was located about 720 miles east of Trinidad and has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. It was moving west-northwest at 18 mph. A tropical storm warning was issued for Trinidad, Tobago and Grenada.

While the system’s sustained wind speeds have met tropical storm criteria, hurricane hunters were unable to find enough circulation to officially declare it a tropical depression or storm. The National Hurricane Center is referring to the system as Potential Tropical Cyclone Two.

The next system to reach tropical-storm strength in the Atlantic will acquire the name Bonnie, and the third-named storm will eventually be known as Colin.

Regardless of whether the system fully organizes into a named storm by the time it reaches the islands, forecasters expect an uptick in tropical downpours, rough surf and wind prior to the middle of the week.

This page will be updated.