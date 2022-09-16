Tropical Storm Fiona: Guadeloupe on Red Level, air traffic suspended

Due to Tropical Storm Fiona, the prefect of the Guadeloupe region informed the population today that the island was placed in red vigilance for heavy rains, thunderstorms, and high winds.

At the earliest, the event should end on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 6 am.

At the beginning of the evening, heavy rainfall is expected followed by intensification during the second half of the night and early Saturday morning.

Due to the risk of falling trees, it was decided to close the Saint-Louis road at 6 pm, whose ford had already overflowed, as well as the Traversée road at 7 pm. From 7 pm until 12 pm tomorrow, air traffic will be suspended.

Resumption will depend on favourable weather conditions, which will be assessed tomorrow morning.