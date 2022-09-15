Tropical Storm Fiona to affect Northern Leeward islands on Friday night

SUMMARY OF 800 PM AST…0000 UTC…INFORMATION

LOCATION…16.1N 56.1W

ABOUT 385 MI…615 KM E OF THE LEEWARD ISLANDS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…60 MPH…95 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 260 DEGREES AT 14 MPH…22 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1005 MB…29.68 INCHES

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, and Anguilla

* Saba and St. Eustatius

* St. Maarten

* Guadeloupe, St. Barthelemy, and St. Martin

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra

* U.S. Virgin Islands

* The British Virgin Islands

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Interests in Hispaniola should monitor the progress of this system. Additional watches or warnings will likely be required tonight or on Friday.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

At 800 PM AST (0000 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Fiona was located near latitude 16.1 North, longitude 56.1 West. Fiona is moving toward the west near 14 mph (22 km/h). A westward motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected through Saturday night, with a turn toward the west-northwest possible on Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Fiona is expected to move across the Leeward Islands Friday night and early Saturday, and move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Saturday into Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected across portions of the northern Leeward Islands within the warning area beginning Friday evening. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area across the Virgin Islands on Saturday and in Puerto Rico late Saturday or Saturday night.

RAINFALL: Fiona is expected to produce the following rainfall totals:

Leeward Islands, the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico: 4 to 6 inches with isolated maximum totals of 10 inches across eastern Puerto Rico.Eastern Hispaniola: 4 to 8 inches with isolated maximum totals of 12 inches.

These rains may produce flash and urban flooding, along with isolated mudslides in areas of higher terrain. Considerable flood impacts are possible across eastern portions of Puerto Rico.

STORM SURGE: Localized coastal flooding will be possible along the coasts of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico in areas of onshore winds Saturday into Sunday.