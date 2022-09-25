Tropical Storm Ian to hit western Cuba on Monday

Tropical Storm Ian’s trajectory models indicate that it will impact Cuba’s western region with great intensity since early Monday morning, according to local television on Sunday.

The storm is moving west-northwestwards where the central Caribbean Sea’s waters are favorable for its strengthening.

This position places it at 545 kilometers south-southeast of Grand Cayman and 780 kilometers southeast of Cayo Largo del Sur.

Ian could become a hurricane very close to Cuba, as the warm waters of the Caribbean Sea and weak winds at high altitudes contribute to increasing its intensity, Meteorologist Yesenia Arias said.

With maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour, higher gusts, and a central pressure of 1002 hectoPascal, Ian has rotated west-northwestwards, decreasing its speed to 19 kilometers per hour, the specialist stated.