Tropical Storm Lee could produce unstable weather conditions across SVG

Weak unstable conditions remain across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) today and tonight, with a few showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Thursday is anticipated to be mostly sunny. ‘Tropical Storm Lee’ is approaching hurricane strength and is projected to be a very dangerous/major hurricane passing close to the Leeward Islands on Friday, causing unstable conditions that could cause a few showers/thunderstorms across St. Vincent.

A light layer of Saharan dust covering our area will be gone by Friday, with good vision.

15 – 25 km/h gentle to moderate The breeze will vary between east north-east and east south-east, then diminish to light winds by Thursday night and calm on Friday, causing heat stress episodes.

Marine conditions are mild to moderate, with swells ranging from 1.0m to 1.5m across our islands, peaking at 2.0m on the eastern beaches on Friday night.

The Meteorological Services of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG MET Services) will monitor changes in the Tropical Atlantic Ocean and issue advisories/updates as needed.

Source : Met Office